eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) went down by -10.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.56. The company’s stock price has collected -9.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :EXPI) Right Now?

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXPI is at 2.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for eXp World Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.00, which is $9.8 above the current price. EXPI currently public float of 74.51M and currently shorts hold a 18.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXPI was 1.09M shares.

EXPI’s Market Performance

EXPI stocks went down by -9.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.60% and a quarterly performance of -11.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.45% for eXp World Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.06% for EXPI stocks with a simple moving average of -28.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPI stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for EXPI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXPI in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $53 based on the research report published on July 21st of the previous year 2021.

EXPI Trading at -16.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.13%, as shares sank -13.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPI fell by -9.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.08. In addition, eXp World Holdings Inc. saw -69.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPI starting from SANFORD PENNY, who sale 48,028 shares at the price of $12.18 back on Nov 29. After this action, SANFORD PENNY now owns 27,404,043 shares of eXp World Holdings Inc., valued at $584,784 using the latest closing price.

SANFORD PENNY, the 10% Owner of eXp World Holdings Inc., sale 3,251 shares at $12.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that SANFORD PENNY is holding 27,452,071 shares at $39,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.91 for the present operating margin

+7.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for eXp World Holdings Inc. stands at +2.15. Equity return is now at value 15.60, with 8.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.