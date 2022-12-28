Dominion Energy Inc. (D) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) went up by 1.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $88.78. The company’s stock price has collected 4.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/04/22 that Dominion Energy Launches Business Review to Boost Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE :D) Right Now?

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for D is at 0.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Dominion Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $72.42, which is $10.8 above the current price. D currently public float of 832.12M and currently shorts hold a 0.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of D was 5.88M shares.

D’s Market Performance

D stocks went up by 4.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.41% and a quarterly performance of -16.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.53% for Dominion Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.72% for D stocks with a simple moving average of -18.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of D

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for D stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for D by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for D in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $64 based on the research report published on December 07th of the current year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see D reach a price target of $78. The rating they have provided for D stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on November 17th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to D, setting the target price at $69 in the report published on November 14th of the current year.

D Trading at -0.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought D to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +1.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, D rose by +4.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.62. In addition, Dominion Energy Inc. saw -21.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at D starting from Leopold Diane, who sale 6,250 shares at the price of $60.41 back on Dec 01. After this action, Leopold Diane now owns 98,158 shares of Dominion Energy Inc., valued at $377,562 using the latest closing price.

Leopold Diane, the EVP and COO of Dominion Energy Inc., sale 6,250 shares at $83.89 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Leopold Diane is holding 110,147 shares at $524,303 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for D

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.02 for the present operating margin

+57.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dominion Energy Inc. stands at +18.96. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 2.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.