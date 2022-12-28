Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)?

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) went up by 1.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.59. The company’s stock price has collected 19.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :ACST) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACST is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Acasti Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $2.08. ACST currently public float of 35.46M and currently shorts hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACST was 140.00K shares.

ACST’s Market Performance

ACST stocks went up by 19.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.62% and a quarterly performance of -18.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.44% for Acasti Pharma Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.02% for ACST stocks with a simple moving average of -39.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACST

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACST reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for ACST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 06th, 2020.

ACST Trading at 2.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.13%, as shares surge +22.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACST rose by +0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4173. In addition, Acasti Pharma Inc. saw -62.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACST

Equity return is now at value -16.20, with -14.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.97.