Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) went down by -2.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.00. The company’s stock price has collected -4.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ :CRDO) Right Now?

CRDO currently public float of 105.14M and currently shorts hold a 8.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRDO was 1.07M shares.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

CRDO’s Market Performance

CRDO stocks went down by -4.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.36% and a quarterly performance of 8.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.97% for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.16% for CRDO stocks with a simple moving average of -1.52% for the last 200 days.

CRDO Trading at -7.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares sank -10.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDO fell by -4.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.13. In addition, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd saw 8.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRDO starting from Cheng Chi Fung, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $13.06 back on Dec 22. After this action, Cheng Chi Fung now owns 840,000 shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, valued at $522,312 using the latest closing price.

Cheng Chi Fung, the Chief Technology Officer of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, sale 40,000 shares at $13.06 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Cheng Chi Fung is holding 11,423,602 shares at $522,332 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDO

Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -2.30 for asset returns.