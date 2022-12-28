A Lesson to Learn: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) went down by -7.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.04. The company’s stock price has collected -9.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :INO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for INO is at 1.07.

The average price from analysts is $2.25, which is $0.84 above the current price. INO currently public float of 245.68M and currently shorts hold a 17.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INO was 5.68M shares.

INO’s Market Performance

INO stocks went down by -9.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.85% and a quarterly performance of -19.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.94% for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.51% for INO stocks with a simple moving average of -37.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INO

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INO reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for INO stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 01st, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to INO, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on July 19th of the current year.

INO Trading at -27.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.07%, as shares sank -25.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INO fell by -9.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7720. In addition, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -71.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INO starting from Weiner David B., who sale 11,875 shares at the price of $2.66 back on Aug 11. After this action, Weiner David B. now owns 892,625 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $31,588 using the latest closing price.

BENITO SIMON X, the Director of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $2.25 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that BENITO SIMON X is holding 75,305 shares at $4,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INO

Equity return is now at value -100.80, with -74.10 for asset returns.