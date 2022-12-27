We Analyzed the Future Direction of Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE), Here is What We Found

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) went up by 9.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.54. The company’s stock price has collected 4.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE :CDE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CDE is at 1.45.

CDE currently public float of 276.60M and currently shorts hold a 5.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CDE was 5.89M shares.

CDE’s Market Performance

CDE stocks went up by 4.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.59% and a quarterly performance of 27.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.75% for Coeur Mining Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.57% for CDE stocks with a simple moving average of 5.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDE

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDE reach a price target of $3.50. The rating they have provided for CDE stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 05th, 2022.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to CDE, setting the target price at $4.75 in the report published on February 17th of the current year.

CDE Trading at 5.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.07%, as shares surge +16.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDE rose by +17.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.38. In addition, Coeur Mining Inc. saw -31.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDE starting from MELLOR ROBERT E, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $4.51 back on Mar 01. After this action, MELLOR ROBERT E now owns 206,019 shares of Coeur Mining Inc., valued at $4,507 using the latest closing price.

Whelan Thomas S, the SVP & CFO of Coeur Mining Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $4.25 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25, which means that Whelan Thomas S is holding 406,683 shares at $42,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDE

Equity return is now at value -16.30, with -7.50 for asset returns.