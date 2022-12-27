Wall Street Praises DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) After Recent Earnings Report

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) went up by 22.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.43. The company’s stock price has collected 20.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ :DBVT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DBVT is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for DBV Technologies S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.11, which is $1.06 above the current price. DBVT currently public float of 186.17M and currently shorts hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DBVT was 69.60K shares.

DBVT’s Market Performance

DBVT stocks went up by 20.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.35% and a quarterly performance of -25.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.05% for DBV Technologies S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.13% for DBVT stocks with a simple moving average of -20.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBVT

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DBVT reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for DBVT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 10th, 2022.

DBVT Trading at 0.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.05%, as shares surge +5.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBVT rose by +20.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3235. In addition, DBV Technologies S.A. saw -10.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DBVT

The total capital return value is set at -62.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.17. Equity return is now at value -44.30, with -35.50 for asset returns.

Based on DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT), the company’s capital structure generated 18.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.85. Total debt to assets is 12.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.64.