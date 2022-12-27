The Chart for NIO Inc. (NIO) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) went down by -2.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.80. The company’s stock price has collected -5.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/04/22 that Canada’s Largest Pension Sells Apple Stock, Slashes Bets on EVs

Is It Worth Investing in NIO Inc. (NYSE :NIO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NIO is at 1.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 26 analysts out of 40 who provided ratings for NIO Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 7 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

NIO currently public float of 1.51B and currently shorts hold a 4.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NIO was 60.36M shares.

NIO’s Market Performance

NIO stocks went down by -5.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.88% and a quarterly performance of -37.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.26% for NIO Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.15% for NIO stocks with a simple moving average of -35.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NIO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NIO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NIO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $11.27 based on the research report published on November 28th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NIO reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for NIO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 17th, 2022.

China Renaissance gave a rating of “Hold” to NIO, setting the target price at $12.30 in the report published on November 14th of the current year.

NIO Trading at -1.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.50%, as shares surge +7.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIO fell by -5.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.98. In addition, NIO Inc. saw -65.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NIO

Equity return is now at value -33.50, with -12.10 for asset returns.