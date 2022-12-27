The Chart for Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) went down by -2.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.95. The company’s stock price has collected -22.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/29/21 that The Wrong Meta Stock Surged After Facebook’s Name Change. Just Don’t Call It a Mistake.

Is It Worth Investing in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ :MMAT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MMAT is at 2.14.

MMAT currently public float of 267.06M and currently shorts hold a 17.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MMAT was 13.26M shares.

MMAT’s Market Performance

MMAT stocks went down by -22.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -40.76% and a quarterly performance of 62.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.72% for Meta Materials Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -32.55% for MMAT stocks with a simple moving average of -16.61% for the last 200 days.

MMAT Trading at -26.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.70%, as shares sank -41.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMAT fell by -18.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5339. In addition, Meta Materials Inc. saw -55.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMAT starting from Welch Thomas Gordon, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $2.23 back on Dec 07. After this action, Welch Thomas Gordon now owns 1,425,000 shares of Meta Materials Inc., valued at $167,250 using the latest closing price.

Palikaras Georgios, the CEO and President of Meta Materials Inc., purchase 42,000 shares at $0.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Palikaras Georgios is holding 1,158,907 shares at $40,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMAT

Equity return is now at value -25.60, with -20.30 for asset returns.