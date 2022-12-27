Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL)

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) went up by 19.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.34. The company’s stock price has collected 42.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :VISL)

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VISL is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Vislink Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.25, which is $0.65 above the current price. VISL currently public float of 43.72M and currently shorts hold a 5.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VISL was 233.50K shares.

VISL’s Market Performance

VISL stocks went up by 42.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 61.81% and a quarterly performance of 37.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.00% for Vislink Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 55.22% for VISL stocks with a simple moving average of -2.70% for the last 200 days.

VISL Trading at 50.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VISL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.91%, as shares surge +62.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VISL rose by +42.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3972. In addition, Vislink Technologies Inc. saw -49.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VISL starting from Miller Carleton M, who purchase 94,020 shares at the price of $0.46 back on Dec 20. After this action, Miller Carleton M now owns 4,333,304 shares of Vislink Technologies Inc., valued at $43,465 using the latest closing price.

Miller Carleton M, the Chief Executive Officer of Vislink Technologies Inc., purchase 360,283 shares at $0.43 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Miller Carleton M is holding 4,239,284 shares at $154,814 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VISL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.55 for the present operating margin

+51.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vislink Technologies Inc. stands at -48.38. Equity return is now at value -41.10, with -34.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.63.