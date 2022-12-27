Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Immutep Limited (IMMP)

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) went up by 5.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.64. The company’s stock price has collected 6.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ :IMMP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Immutep Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.85, which is $6.15 above the current price. IMMP currently public float of 87.93M and currently shorts hold a 0.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMMP was 120.52K shares.

IMMP’s Market Performance

IMMP stocks went up by 6.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.38% and a quarterly performance of 22.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.50% for Immutep Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.94% for IMMP stocks with a simple moving average of -10.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMMP stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for IMMP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMMP in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $8.30 based on the research report published on August 03rd of the previous year 2021.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMMP reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for IMMP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 16th, 2021.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to IMMP, setting the target price at $7.75 in the report published on September 28th of the previous year.

IMMP Trading at -2.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.45%, as shares sank -11.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMMP rose by +6.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.16. In addition, Immutep Limited saw -39.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22528.35 for the present operating margin

-1111.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Immutep Limited stands at -18906.51. The total capital return value is set at -44.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.56.

Based on Immutep Limited (IMMP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.81. Total debt to assets is 1.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,011.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.16.