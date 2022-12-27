Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE)?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) went up by 44.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.50. The company’s stock price has collected 137.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE :APE) Right Now?

APE currently public float of 531.72M and currently shorts hold a 8.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APE was 22.21M shares.

APE’s Market Performance

APE stocks went up by 137.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 42.98% and a quarterly performance of -48.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.05% for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 92.59% for APE stocks with a simple moving average of -34.69% for the last 200 days.

APE Trading at 21.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.90%, as shares surge +41.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APE rose by +137.08%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9238. In addition, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. saw -71.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.