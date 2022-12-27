Is a Correction Looming Ahead for General Motors Company (GM)

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) went up by 0.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.21. The company’s stock price has collected -6.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/22/22 that Senate Probes Whether Tesla, GM, Others Have Possible Links to Uyghur Forced Labor

Is It Worth Investing in General Motors Company (NYSE :GM) Right Now?

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GM is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for General Motors Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $48.03, which is $14.99 above the current price. GM currently public float of 1.35B and currently shorts hold a 1.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GM was 13.99M shares.

GM’s Market Performance

GM stocks went down by -6.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.66% and a quarterly performance of -3.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.59% for General Motors Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.11% for GM stocks with a simple moving average of -10.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GM

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GM reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $56. The rating they have provided for GM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 10th, 2022.

GM Trading at -10.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares sank -16.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GM fell by -6.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.73. In addition, General Motors Company saw -42.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GM starting from Carlisle Stephen K., who sale 25,645 shares at the price of $39.04 back on Apr 29. After this action, Carlisle Stephen K. now owns 64,170 shares of General Motors Company, valued at $1,001,181 using the latest closing price.

Jacobson Paul A, the Executive Vice President & CFO of General Motors Company, purchase 35,000 shares at $38.79 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Jacobson Paul A is holding 110,000 shares at $1,357,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.34 for the present operating margin

+20.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Motors Company stands at +7.89. Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 3.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.