Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (GMTX)

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) went up by 2.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.15. The company’s stock price has collected -0.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gemini Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :GMTX) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $1.50, which is -$0.1 below the current price. GMTX currently public float of 43.22M and currently shorts hold a 3.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GMTX was 93.50K shares.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

GMTX’s Market Performance

GMTX stocks went down by -0.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.28% and a quarterly performance of 13.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.64% for Gemini Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.36% for GMTX stocks with a simple moving average of 1.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMTX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for GMTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GMTX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $20 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2021.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GMTX reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for GMTX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 08th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to GMTX, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on March 03rd of the previous year.

GMTX Trading at -6.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.96%, as shares sank -7.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMTX fell by -0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6272. In addition, Gemini Therapeutics Inc. saw -46.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GMTX starting from Leonard Braden Michael, who sale 22,500 shares at the price of $2.09 back on Oct 26. After this action, Leonard Braden Michael now owns 247,500 shares of Gemini Therapeutics Inc., valued at $47,025 using the latest closing price.

Leonard Braden Michael, the 10% Owner of Gemini Therapeutics Inc., purchase 191,769 shares at $1.52 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that Leonard Braden Michael is holding 5,000,000 shares at $291,604 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GMTX

Equity return is now at value -38.80, with -35.90 for asset returns.