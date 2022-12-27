iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) went up by 24.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.74. The company’s stock price has collected 10.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ :IMBI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IMBI is at 2.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for iMedia Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.25, which is $4.68 above the current price. IMBI currently public float of 24.74M and currently shorts hold a 3.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMBI was 765.49K shares.

IMBI’s Market Performance

IMBI stocks went up by 10.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.24% and a quarterly performance of -19.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -89.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.72% for iMedia Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.01% for IMBI stocks with a simple moving average of -69.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMBI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for IMBI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMBI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $22 based on the research report published on June 14th of the previous year 2021.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMBI reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for IMBI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 20th, 2019.

IMBI Trading at 9.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.89%, as shares sank -1.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMBI rose by +10.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5369. In addition, iMedia Brands Inc. saw -90.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMBI starting from Lalo Eyal, who purchase 390,880 shares at the price of $3.07 back on May 11. After this action, Lalo Eyal now owns 2,223,317 shares of iMedia Brands Inc., valued at $1,200,002 using the latest closing price.

Friedman Michael, the Director of iMedia Brands Inc., purchase 195,440 shares at $3.07 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Friedman Michael is holding 1,182,063 shares at $600,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.51 for the present operating margin

+33.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for iMedia Brands Inc. stands at -3.99. Equity return is now at value -97.40, with -10.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.