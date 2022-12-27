Here’s Our Rant About Athenex Inc. (ATNX)

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) went down by -8.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.66. The company’s stock price has collected 30.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ :ATNX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATNX is at 1.15.

ATNX currently public float of 126.14M and currently shorts hold a 3.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATNX was 3.66M shares.

ATNX’s Market Performance

ATNX stocks went up by 30.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.31% and a quarterly performance of -40.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -89.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 37.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.09% for Athenex Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.07% for ATNX stocks with a simple moving average of -66.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATNX stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ATNX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ATNX in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $6 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the previous year 2021.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATNX reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for ATNX stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2021.

ATNX Trading at -16.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 37.04%, as shares sank -14.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATNX rose by +30.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1710. In addition, Athenex Inc. saw -88.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATNX starting from WU JINN, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.42 back on Aug 22. After this action, WU JINN now owns 484,783 shares of Athenex Inc., valued at $4,221 using the latest closing price.

LAU JOHNSON YIU NAM, the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Athenex Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $0.45 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that LAU JOHNSON YIU NAM is holding 3,553,172 shares at $9,098 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATNX

Equity return is now at value -275.30, with -36.30 for asset returns.