Here’s How Your Trade Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Aggressively Right Now

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) went up by 1.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.65. The company’s stock price has collected 0.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE :EPD) Right Now?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EPD is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.69, which is $7.53 above the current price. EPD currently public float of 1.47B and currently shorts hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EPD was 5.84M shares.

EPD’s Market Performance

EPD stocks went up by 0.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.31% and a quarterly performance of 4.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.62% for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.95% for EPD stocks with a simple moving average of -6.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EPD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EPD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $31 based on the research report published on December 09th of the current year 2022.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co., on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EPD reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for EPD stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to EPD, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on May 02nd of the current year.

EPD Trading at -2.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares sank -3.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPD rose by +0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.14. In addition, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. saw 9.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPD starting from TEAGUE AJ, who purchase 21,150 shares at the price of $23.60 back on Dec 20. After this action, TEAGUE AJ now owns 2,335,225 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., valued at $499,159 using the latest closing price.

Rutherford John R, the Director of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., purchase 10,000 shares at $24.88 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Rutherford John R is holding 123,941 shares at $248,824 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.71 for the present operating margin

+16.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stands at +11.07. Equity return is now at value 19.60, with 7.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.