Here’s How Your Trade Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Aggressively Right Now

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) went up by 3.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.34. The company’s stock price has collected 22.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/17/22 that Ardelyx Skyrockets. Its Kidney Disease Drug Is a Step Closer to FDA Approval.

Is It Worth Investing in Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ :ARDX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARDX is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Ardelyx Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.18, which is $2.77 above the current price. ARDX currently public float of 182.87M and currently shorts hold a 6.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARDX was 8.64M shares.

ARDX’s Market Performance

ARDX stocks went up by 22.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.16% and a quarterly performance of 113.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 115.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.02% for Ardelyx Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.95% for ARDX stocks with a simple moving average of 122.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARDX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ARDX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ARDX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $8 based on the research report published on November 17th of the current year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARDX reach a price target of $1, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for ARDX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 06th, 2022.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave a rating of “Buy” to ARDX, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on December 01st of the previous year.

ARDX Trading at 46.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.99% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.23%, as shares surge +30.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARDX rose by +22.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +154.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.91. In addition, Ardelyx Inc. saw 119.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARDX starting from GRAMMER ELIZABETH A, who sale 1,242 shares at the price of $1.95 back on Nov 22. After this action, GRAMMER ELIZABETH A now owns 254,868 shares of Ardelyx Inc., valued at $2,421 using the latest closing price.

RAAB MICHAEL, the President & CEO of Ardelyx Inc., sale 6,219 shares at $1.95 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that RAAB MICHAEL is holding 659,461 shares at $12,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1528.63 for the present operating margin

+45.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ardelyx Inc. stands at -1566.46. Equity return is now at value -171.20, with -82.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.