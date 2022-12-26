Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) went up by 3.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.98. The company’s stock price has collected 3.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ :ZUMZ) Right Now?

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZUMZ is at 1.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Zumiez Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.50, which is $2.49 above the current price. ZUMZ currently public float of 15.67M and currently shorts hold a 16.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZUMZ was 356.34K shares.

ZUMZ’s Market Performance

ZUMZ stocks went up by 3.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.14% and a quarterly performance of -3.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.40% for Zumiez Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.97% for ZUMZ stocks with a simple moving average of -26.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZUMZ

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZUMZ reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $42. The rating they have provided for ZUMZ stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 09th, 2022.

ZUMZ Trading at -5.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZUMZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares sank -12.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZUMZ rose by +3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.95. In addition, Zumiez Inc. saw -56.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZUMZ starting from Visser Chris K., who sale 8,888 shares at the price of $41.78 back on Mar 29. After this action, Visser Chris K. now owns 12,339 shares of Zumiez Inc., valued at $371,360 using the latest closing price.

Visser Chris K., the Chief Legal Officer & Sec. of Zumiez Inc., sale 500 shares at $42.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that Visser Chris K. is holding 12,339 shares at $21,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZUMZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.75 for the present operating margin

+37.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zumiez Inc. stands at +10.08.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.