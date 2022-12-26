Why Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) went up by 0.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.17. The company’s stock price has collected 3.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ :WAFD) Right Now?

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WAFD is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Washington Federal Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.33, which is $8.28 above the current price. WAFD currently public float of 64.31M and currently shorts hold a 2.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WAFD was 409.11K shares.

WAFD’s Market Performance

WAFD stocks went up by 3.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.18% and a quarterly performance of 12.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.23% for Washington Federal Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.34% for WAFD stocks with a simple moving average of 3.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAFD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAFD stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for WAFD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WAFD in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $43 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WAFD reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for WAFD stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on February 19th, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to WAFD, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on April 18th of the previous year.

WAFD Trading at -4.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -2.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAFD rose by +3.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.89. In addition, Washington Federal Inc. saw 2.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAFD starting from Beatty Vincent L, who sale 16,000 shares at the price of $35.74 back on Feb 10. After this action, Beatty Vincent L now owns 57,074 shares of Washington Federal Inc., valued at $571,840 using the latest closing price.

Bice Shawn, the Director of Washington Federal Inc., sale 3,812 shares at $35.27 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Bice Shawn is holding 100 shares at $134,449 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAFD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.89 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Washington Federal Inc. stands at +32.21. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.