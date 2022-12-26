Why Sunoco LP (SUN)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) went up by 2.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.95. The company’s stock price has collected 0.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunoco LP (NYSE :SUN) Right Now?

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SUN is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Sunoco LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.75, which is $3.53 above the current price. SUN currently public float of 38.36M and currently shorts hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SUN was 280.30K shares.

SUN’s Market Performance

SUN stocks went up by 0.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.12% and a quarterly performance of 15.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.23% for Sunoco LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.74% for SUN stocks with a simple moving average of 6.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SUN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SUN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $47 based on the research report published on December 16th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SUN reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for SUN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to SUN, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on June 24th of the current year.

SUN Trading at 1.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +0.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUN rose by +0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.90. In addition, Sunoco LP saw 5.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SUN starting from Kim Joseph, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $35.49 back on Jun 16. After this action, Kim Joseph now owns 5,000 shares of Sunoco LP, valued at $177,475 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.10 for the present operating margin

+6.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunoco LP stands at +2.53. Equity return is now at value 47.60, with 6.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.