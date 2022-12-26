Why Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) went up by 1.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $204.62. The company’s stock price has collected -1.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/03/22 that Nexstar Taps Dennis Miller to Lead the CW Network

Is It Worth Investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ :NXST) Right Now?

Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NXST is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Nexstar Media Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $216.25, which is $41.26 above the current price. NXST currently public float of 35.98M and currently shorts hold a 4.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NXST was 576.42K shares.

NXST’s Market Performance

NXST stocks went down by -1.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.05% and a quarterly performance of 3.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.77% for Nexstar Media Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.01% for NXST stocks with a simple moving average of -0.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXST stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NXST by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NXST in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $175 based on the research report published on November 09th of the current year 2022.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NXST reach a price target of $246, previously predicting the price at $181. The rating they have provided for NXST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 06th, 2022.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Neutral” to NXST, setting the target price at $180 in the report published on April 19th of the current year.

NXST Trading at 0.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares surge +0.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXST fell by -1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $179.60. In addition, Nexstar Media Group Inc. saw 16.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXST starting from FITZSIMONS DENNIS J, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $176.20 back on Dec 23. After this action, FITZSIMONS DENNIS J now owns 14,277 shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc., valued at $176,200 using the latest closing price.

McMillen Charles Thomas, the Director of Nexstar Media Group Inc., sale 500 shares at $175.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that McMillen Charles Thomas is holding 4,500 shares at $87,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.24 for the present operating margin

+47.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nexstar Media Group Inc. stands at +17.95. Equity return is now at value 35.70, with 7.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.