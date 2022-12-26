Why Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM) went up by 0.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $446.46. The company’s stock price has collected -2.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/25/21 that Darden Restaurants, KB Home, H.B. Fuller: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE :MLM) Right Now?

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MLM is at 0.88.

The average price from analysts is $402.18, which is $60.1 above the current price. MLM currently public float of 61.68M and currently shorts hold a 2.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MLM was 396.11K shares.

MLM’s Market Performance

MLM stocks went down by -2.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.32% and a quarterly performance of 7.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.27% for Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.73% for MLM stocks with a simple moving average of -1.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MLM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MLM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MLM by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for MLM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $399 based on the research report published on December 14th of the current year 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MLM reach a price target of $407. The rating they have provided for MLM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 20th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to MLM, setting the target price at $410 in the report published on August 19th of the current year.

MLM Trading at -1.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares sank -7.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLM fell by -2.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $353.95. In addition, Martin Marietta Materials Inc. saw -23.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MLM starting from COLE SUE W, who sale 1,685 shares at the price of $355.61 back on Nov 18. After this action, COLE SUE W now owns 21,155 shares of Martin Marietta Materials Inc., valued at $599,196 using the latest closing price.

Mohr John P, the SVP – CIO of Martin Marietta Materials Inc., sale 0 shares at $321.75 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10, which means that Mohr John P is holding 14,826 shares at $144 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MLM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.09 for the present operating margin

+24.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Martin Marietta Materials Inc. stands at +12.96. Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 5.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.