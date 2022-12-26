Why Kirby Corporation (KEX)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) went up by 2.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.08. The company’s stock price has collected 2.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kirby Corporation (NYSE :KEX) Right Now?

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KEX is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Kirby Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $82.50, which is $18.09 above the current price. KEX currently public float of 59.26M and currently shorts hold a 2.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KEX was 391.70K shares.

KEX’s Market Performance

KEX stocks went up by 2.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.72% and a quarterly performance of 9.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.92% for Kirby Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.34% for KEX stocks with a simple moving average of -2.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEX stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for KEX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KEX in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $80 based on the research report published on January 28th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KEX reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $64. The rating they have provided for KEX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 12th, 2021.

KEX Trading at -4.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares sank -8.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEX rose by +2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.66. In addition, Kirby Corporation saw 8.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEX starting from MILLER SCOTT P, who sale 607 shares at the price of $67.08 back on Apr 29. After this action, MILLER SCOTT P now owns 0 shares of Kirby Corporation, valued at $40,715 using the latest closing price.

DAY C SEAN, the Director of Kirby Corporation, sale 6,000 shares at $72.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that DAY C SEAN is holding 71,090 shares at $433,787 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.42 for the present operating margin

+16.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kirby Corporation stands at -10.99. Equity return is now at value 3.30, with 1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.