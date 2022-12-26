West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) went down by -0.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $475.00. The company’s stock price has collected 3.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/25/21 that This Top Syringe Maker Looks Set for More Gains

Is It Worth Investing in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE :WST) Right Now?

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WST is at 1.11.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

WST currently public float of 73.57M and currently shorts hold a 1.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WST was 762.78K shares.

WST’s Market Performance

WST stocks went up by 3.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.10% and a quarterly performance of -7.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.93% for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.09% for WST stocks with a simple moving average of -21.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WST stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for WST by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WST in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $250 based on the research report published on December 14th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WST reach a price target of $250. The rating they have provided for WST stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 30th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to WST, setting the target price at $250 in the report published on October 28th of the current year.

WST Trading at 0.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +3.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WST rose by +3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $235.76. In addition, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. saw -49.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WST starting from Green Eric Mark, who sale 44,000 shares at the price of $238.99 back on Dec 05. After this action, Green Eric Mark now owns 114,922 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., valued at $10,515,518 using the latest closing price.

Birkett Bernard, the Sr VP, CFO & COO of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., sale 14,174 shares at $341.19 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Birkett Bernard is holding 795 shares at $4,836,074 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.80 for the present operating margin

+41.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. stands at +23.38. Equity return is now at value 26.40, with 19.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.93.