We Analyzed the Future Direction of Udemy Inc. (UDMY), Here is What We Found

Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) went down by -4.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.90. The company’s stock price has collected -5.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/19/22 that Corporate Directors Resign as U.S. Targets Overlaps at Competing Firms

Is It Worth Investing in Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ :UDMY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Udemy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $18.95, which is $8.24 above the current price. UDMY currently public float of 128.49M and currently shorts hold a 1.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UDMY was 517.22K shares.

UDMY’s Market Performance

UDMY stocks went down by -5.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.59% and a quarterly performance of -14.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.87% for Udemy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.69% for UDMY stocks with a simple moving average of -19.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UDMY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UDMY stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for UDMY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UDMY in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $11 based on the research report published on July 18th of the current year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UDMY reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for UDMY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to UDMY, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on March 17th of the current year.

UDMY Trading at -24.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UDMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares sank -33.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UDMY fell by -5.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.47. In addition, Udemy Inc. saw -46.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UDMY starting from Blanchard Sarah, who sale 10,163 shares at the price of $10.67 back on Dec 21. After this action, Blanchard Sarah now owns 1,081,546 shares of Udemy Inc., valued at $108,439 using the latest closing price.

Gune Prasad, the SVP, Product of Udemy Inc., sale 4,672 shares at $10.67 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Gune Prasad is holding 275,422 shares at $49,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UDMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.05 for the present operating margin

+54.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Udemy Inc. stands at -15.52. Equity return is now at value -38.10, with -19.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.