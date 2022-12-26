We Analyzed the Future Direction of Tuya Inc. (TUYA), Here is What We Found

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) went down by -2.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.70. The company’s stock price has collected -4.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tuya Inc. (NYSE :TUYA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Tuya Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $1.54, which is $1.08 above the current price. TUYA currently public float of 380.86M and currently shorts hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TUYA was 775.94K shares.

TUYA’s Market Performance

TUYA stocks went down by -4.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 67.29% and a quarterly performance of 79.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.43% for Tuya Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.49% for TUYA stocks with a simple moving average of -7.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TUYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TUYA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for TUYA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for TUYA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $7.20 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TUYA reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for TUYA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 14th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to TUYA, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on April 13th of the previous year.

TUYA Trading at 49.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TUYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.74%, as shares surge +68.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +83.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TUYA fell by -4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6000. In addition, Tuya Inc. saw -71.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TUYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-64.02 for the present operating margin

+42.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tuya Inc. stands at -58.07. The total capital return value is set at -29.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.84. Equity return is now at value -16.70, with -15.00 for asset returns.

Based on Tuya Inc. (TUYA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.92. Total debt to assets is 1.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.41.

The receivables turnover for the company is 10.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.89.