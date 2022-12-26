We Analyzed the Future Direction of Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO), Here is What We Found

Kronos Worldwide Inc. (NYSE:KRO) went up by 2.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.78. The company’s stock price has collected 1.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kronos Worldwide Inc. (NYSE :KRO) Right Now?

Kronos Worldwide Inc. (NYSE:KRO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KRO is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Kronos Worldwide Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is $0.52 above the current price. KRO currently public float of 21.98M and currently shorts hold a 8.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KRO was 342.86K shares.

KRO’s Market Performance

KRO stocks went up by 1.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.24% and a quarterly performance of -11.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.91% for Kronos Worldwide Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.52% for KRO stocks with a simple moving average of -32.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KRO by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for KRO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $9 based on the research report published on October 13th of the current year 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to KRO, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on March 14th of the previous year.

KRO Trading at -0.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares sank -4.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRO rose by +1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.51. In addition, Kronos Worldwide Inc. saw -36.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRO starting from Samford Amy A., who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $9.71 back on Dec 06. After this action, Samford Amy A. now owns 2,000 shares of Kronos Worldwide Inc., valued at $19,420 using the latest closing price.

CONTRAN CORP, the 10% Owner of Kronos Worldwide Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $21.94 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that CONTRAN CORP is holding 0 shares at $65,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.56 for the present operating margin

+23.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kronos Worldwide Inc. stands at +5.82. Equity return is now at value 17.50, with 7.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.36.