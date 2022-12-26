Wall Street Pummels Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) After Recent Earnings Report

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) went down by -0.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.40. The company’s stock price has collected -5.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ :VECO) Right Now?

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VECO is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Veeco Instruments Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.40, which is $5.03 above the current price. VECO currently public float of 50.14M and currently shorts hold a 10.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VECO was 400.77K shares.

VECO’s Market Performance

VECO stocks went down by -5.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.28% and a quarterly performance of -0.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.00% for Veeco Instruments Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.32% for VECO stocks with a simple moving average of -13.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VECO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VECO stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for VECO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VECO in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $32 based on the research report published on December 28th of the previous year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VECO reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for VECO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 13th, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to VECO, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on September 17th of the previous year.

VECO Trading at -2.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares sank -5.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VECO fell by -5.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.15. In addition, Veeco Instruments Inc. saw -35.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VECO starting from St Dennis Thomas, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $21.60 back on May 16. After this action, St Dennis Thomas now owns 52,429 shares of Veeco Instruments Inc., valued at $54,000 using the latest closing price.

KIERNAN JOHN P, the SVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Veeco Instruments Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $20.79 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that KIERNAN JOHN P is holding 89,158 shares at $103,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VECO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.73 for the present operating margin

+39.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veeco Instruments Inc. stands at +4.46. Equity return is now at value 10.90, with 5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.90.