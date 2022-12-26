Wall Street Pummels O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) After Recent Earnings Report

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) went up by 1.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $870.92. The company’s stock price has collected 2.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/29/22 that O’Reilly Automotive Stock Just Got a New Bull

Is It Worth Investing in O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ :ORLY) Right Now?

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ORLY is at 0.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for O’Reilly Automotive Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $886.84, which is $53.23 above the current price. ORLY currently public float of 61.84M and currently shorts hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ORLY was 484.46K shares.

ORLY’s Market Performance

ORLY stocks went up by 2.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.03% and a quarterly performance of 20.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.78% for O’Reilly Automotive Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.10% for ORLY stocks with a simple moving average of 17.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORLY stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for ORLY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ORLY in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $740 based on the research report published on June 29th of the current year 2022.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ORLY reach a price target of $700. The rating they have provided for ORLY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ORLY, setting the target price at $730 in the report published on May 10th of the current year.

ORLY Trading at 2.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares sank -2.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORLY rose by +2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $833.29. In addition, O’Reilly Automotive Inc. saw 18.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORLY starting from TARRANT JASON LEE, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $856.81 back on Dec 01. After this action, TARRANT JASON LEE now owns 1,351 shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc., valued at $1,285,221 using the latest closing price.

Groves Jeffrey Lynn, the SVP OF LEGAL & GENERAL COUNSEL of O’Reilly Automotive Inc., sale 500 shares at $848.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Groves Jeffrey Lynn is holding 225 shares at $424,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.98 for the present operating margin

+50.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for O’Reilly Automotive Inc. stands at +16.24. Equity return is now at value -319.60, with 18.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.