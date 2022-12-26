Wall Street Pummels Masimo Corporation (MASI) After Recent Earnings Report

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) went down by -1.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $299.78. The company’s stock price has collected 3.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/15/22 that Activist Politan Capital Has 9% Stake in Masimo

Is It Worth Investing in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ :MASI) Right Now?

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 49.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MASI is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Masimo Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $165.29, which is $17.2 above the current price. MASI currently public float of 48.15M and currently shorts hold a 4.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MASI was 662.28K shares.

MASI’s Market Performance

MASI stocks went up by 3.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.54% and a quarterly performance of 5.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.07% for Masimo Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.26% for MASI stocks with a simple moving average of 5.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MASI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MASI stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for MASI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MASI in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $180 based on the research report published on December 15th of the current year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MASI reach a price target of $173, previously predicting the price at $149. The rating they have provided for MASI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to MASI, setting the target price at $180 in the report published on October 12th of the current year.

MASI Trading at 8.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MASI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares surge +2.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MASI rose by +3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $143.57. In addition, Masimo Corporation saw -49.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MASI starting from KIANI JOE E, who purchase 7,040 shares at the price of $144.79 back on Dec 15. After this action, KIANI JOE E now owns 46,818 shares of Masimo Corporation, valued at $1,019,352 using the latest closing price.

KIANI JOE E, the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Masimo Corporation, purchase 31,994 shares at $123.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that KIANI JOE E is holding 39,778 shares at $3,967,010 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MASI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.26 for the present operating margin

+65.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Masimo Corporation stands at +18.53. Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 7.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.63.