Wall Street Praises Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) After Recent Earnings Report

Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) went up by 0.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $494.32. The company’s stock price has collected 1.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE :ROP) Right Now?

Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 48.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ROP is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Roper Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $483.83, which is $56.8 above the current price. ROP currently public float of 105.62M and currently shorts hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ROP was 539.57K shares.

ROP’s Market Performance

ROP stocks went up by 1.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.81% and a quarterly performance of 14.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.87% for Roper Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.75% for ROP stocks with a simple moving average of 2.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROP stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for ROP by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for ROP in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $490 based on the research report published on August 17th of the current year 2022.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROP reach a price target of $505. The rating they have provided for ROP stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on January 11th, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to ROP, setting the target price at $550 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

ROP Trading at 3.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares sank -1.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROP rose by +1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $433.03. In addition, Roper Technologies Inc. saw -12.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROP starting from WRIGHT CHRISTOPHER, who sale 416 shares at the price of $438.24 back on Dec 14. After this action, WRIGHT CHRISTOPHER now owns 38,708 shares of Roper Technologies Inc., valued at $182,308 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON ROBERT D, the Director of Roper Technologies Inc., sale 250 shares at $442.12 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that JOHNSON ROBERT D is holding 6,403 shares at $110,530 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.34 for the present operating margin

+67.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Roper Technologies Inc. stands at +17.01. Equity return is now at value 22.00, with 11.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.