Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) went down by -0.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.29. The company’s stock price has collected 7.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CURV) Right Now?

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.84 x from its present earnings ratio.

The average price from analysts is $5.39, which is $2.37 above the current price. CURV currently public float of 93.03M and currently shorts hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CURV was 184.86K shares.

CURV’s Market Performance

CURV stocks went up by 7.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.74% and a quarterly performance of -29.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.01% for Torrid Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.24% for CURV stocks with a simple moving average of -42.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CURV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CURV stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for CURV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CURV in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $6 based on the research report published on December 09th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to CURV, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on September 22nd of the current year.

CURV Trading at -27.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CURV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.26%, as shares sank -22.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CURV rose by +7.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.52. In addition, Torrid Holdings Inc. saw -69.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CURV starting from Killion Theo, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.82 back on Dec 19. After this action, Killion Theo now owns 37,429 shares of Torrid Holdings Inc., valued at $28,174 using the latest closing price.

Stephenson Anne, the of Torrid Holdings Inc., sale 2,775 shares at $7.34 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Stephenson Anne is holding 291,721 shares at $20,368 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CURV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.55 for the present operating margin

+40.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Torrid Holdings Inc. stands at -2.34. Equity return is now at value -12.80, with 5.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.