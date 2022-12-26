The Chart for UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) went up by 1.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $112.24. The company’s stock price has collected 5.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ :UMBF) Right Now?

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UMBF is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for UMB Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $91.20, which is $9.03 above the current price. UMBF currently public float of 43.66M and currently shorts hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UMBF was 199.61K shares.

UMBF’s Market Performance

UMBF stocks went up by 5.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.04% and a quarterly performance of -5.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.65% for UMB Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.61% for UMBF stocks with a simple moving average of -8.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UMBF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UMBF stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for UMBF by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for UMBF in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $110 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2022.

Janney, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UMBF reach a price target of $115. The rating they have provided for UMBF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 21st, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to UMBF, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on January 28th of the previous year.

UMBF Trading at -1.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UMBF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -3.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UMBF rose by +5.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.51. In addition, UMB Financial Corporation saw -22.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UMBF starting from Johnson Shannon Andresen, who sale 834 shares at the price of $80.85 back on Dec 14. After this action, Johnson Shannon Andresen now owns 12,562 shares of UMB Financial Corporation, valued at $67,429 using the latest closing price.

KEMPER J MARINER, the Chairman and CEO of UMB Financial Corporation, sale 199 shares at $82.17 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that KEMPER J MARINER is holding 209,655 shares at $16,351 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UMBF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for UMB Financial Corporation stands at +26.51. Equity return is now at value 14.80, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.