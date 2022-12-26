The Chart for Penumbra Inc. (PEN) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Penumbra Inc. (NYSE:PEN) went down by -1.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $290.36. The company’s stock price has collected -1.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Penumbra Inc. (NYSE :PEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PEN is at 0.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Penumbra Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $236.70, which is $17.08 above the current price. PEN currently public float of 36.31M and currently shorts hold a 9.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PEN was 364.44K shares.

PEN’s Market Performance

PEN stocks went down by -1.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.93% and a quarterly performance of 20.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.36% for Penumbra Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.83% for PEN stocks with a simple moving average of 26.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PEN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $212 based on the research report published on November 04th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PEN reach a price target of $230. The rating they have provided for PEN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to PEN, setting the target price at $217 in the report published on October 05th of the current year.

PEN Trading at 13.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +12.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEN fell by -1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $216.86. In addition, Penumbra Inc. saw -23.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEN starting from Roberts Johanna, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $210.29 back on Dec 01. After this action, Roberts Johanna now owns 55,310 shares of Penumbra Inc., valued at $315,431 using the latest closing price.

Roberts Johanna, the EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of Penumbra Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $194.48 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Roberts Johanna is holding 55,496 shares at $291,723 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.00 for the present operating margin

+63.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Penumbra Inc. stands at +0.71. Equity return is now at value -3.20, with -2.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.53.