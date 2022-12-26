The Chart for Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. (NAUT) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) went up by 2.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.29. The company’s stock price has collected 19.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ :NAUT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $3.15 above the current price. NAUT currently public float of 90.46M and currently shorts hold a 1.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NAUT was 155.33K shares.

NAUT’s Market Performance

NAUT stocks went up by 19.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.93% and a quarterly performance of -5.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.08% for Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.93% for NAUT stocks with a simple moving average of -35.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAUT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAUT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NAUT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for NAUT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $8 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to NAUT, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 04th of the previous year.

NAUT Trading at -3.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAUT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.92%, as shares surge +3.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAUT rose by +19.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7175. In addition, Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. saw -64.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NAUT starting from Sankar Subramanian, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $2.03 back on Sep 27. After this action, Sankar Subramanian now owns 91,250 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology Inc., valued at $10,149 using the latest closing price.

Sankar Subramanian, the Senior VP, Product Development of Nautilus Biotechnology Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $2.02 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that Sankar Subramanian is holding 86,250 shares at $20,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NAUT

Equity return is now at value -17.80, with -16.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 60.09.