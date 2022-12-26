The Chart for Monro Inc. (MNRO) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) went down by -0.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.86. The company’s stock price has collected 1.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Monro Inc. (NASDAQ :MNRO) Right Now?

Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MNRO is at 1.01.

MNRO currently public float of 30.88M and currently shorts hold a 12.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MNRO was 291.10K shares.

MNRO’s Market Performance

MNRO stocks went up by 1.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.29% and a quarterly performance of 4.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.57% for Monro Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.82% for MNRO stocks with a simple moving average of -1.72% for the last 200 days.

MNRO Trading at -2.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares sank -2.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNRO rose by +1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.45. In addition, Monro Inc. saw -22.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNRO starting from Auerbach John L, who sale 2,195 shares at the price of $47.47 back on Oct 31. After this action, Auerbach John L now owns 8,041 shares of Monro Inc., valued at $104,186 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Leah C., the Director of Monro Inc., sale 750 shares at $49.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Johnson Leah C. is holding 4,176 shares at $37,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNRO

Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 2.70 for asset returns.