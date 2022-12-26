The Chart for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) went up by 1.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.16. The company’s stock price has collected 0.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/22/22 that La-Z-Boy Stock Jumps as Earnings Top Estimates Despite Rising Costs

Is It Worth Investing in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE :LZB) Right Now?

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LZB is at 1.08.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

LZB currently public float of 42.71M and currently shorts hold a 7.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LZB was 353.09K shares.

LZB’s Market Performance

LZB stocks went up by 0.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.27% and a quarterly performance of 3.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.06% for La-Z-Boy Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.21% for LZB stocks with a simple moving average of -9.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LZB

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LZB reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for LZB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 19th, 2020.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Buy” to LZB, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on March 09th of the previous year.

LZB Trading at -4.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LZB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -11.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LZB rose by +0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.35. In addition, La-Z-Boy Incorporated saw -35.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LZB starting from DARROW KURT L, who sale 70,000 shares at the price of $36.14 back on Dec 30. After this action, DARROW KURT L now owns 98,713 shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, valued at $2,529,520 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LZB

Equity return is now at value 20.70, with 8.90 for asset returns.