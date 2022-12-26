The Chart for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) went up by 0.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.09. The company’s stock price has collected 1.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :IDYA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IDYA is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $24.63, which is $7.6 above the current price. IDYA currently public float of 47.23M and currently shorts hold a 9.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IDYA was 498.14K shares.

IDYA’s Market Performance

IDYA stocks went up by 1.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.63% and a quarterly performance of 34.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.77% for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.05% for IDYA stocks with a simple moving average of 26.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IDYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IDYA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for IDYA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IDYA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $26 based on the research report published on October 27th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IDYA reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for IDYA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 15th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to IDYA, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on July 18th of the current year.

IDYA Trading at -0.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares sank -3.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDYA rose by +1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.17. In addition, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. saw -28.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IDYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-179.91 for the present operating margin

+93.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. stands at -178.10. Equity return is now at value -17.20, with -14.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.56.