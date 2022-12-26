The Chart for Cadre Holdings Inc. (CDRE) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Cadre Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) went down by -1.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.50. The company’s stock price has collected -6.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/24/22 that In a Post-Defund the Police World, This Stock Will Rise

Is It Worth Investing in Cadre Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CDRE) Right Now?

Cadre Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 236.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Cadre Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.75, which is $12.64 above the current price. CDRE currently public float of 15.87M and currently shorts hold a 3.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CDRE was 148.02K shares.

CDRE’s Market Performance

CDRE stocks went down by -6.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.37% and a quarterly performance of -16.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.67% for Cadre Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.02% for CDRE stocks with a simple moving average of -18.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDRE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CDRE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CDRE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $30 based on the research report published on September 06th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDRE reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for CDRE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 31st, 2022.

CDRE Trading at -23.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares sank -21.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDRE fell by -6.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.11. In addition, Cadre Holdings Inc. saw -20.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDRE starting from SOKOLOW NICOLAS, who sale 2,832 shares at the price of $20.42 back on Dec 23. After this action, SOKOLOW NICOLAS now owns 117,347 shares of Cadre Holdings Inc., valued at $57,836 using the latest closing price.

SOKOLOW NICOLAS, the Director of Cadre Holdings Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $20.29 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that SOKOLOW NICOLAS is holding 120,179 shares at $101,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.91 for the present operating margin

+38.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cadre Holdings Inc. stands at +2.96. Equity return is now at value 2.90, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.