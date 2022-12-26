The Chart for Cabot Corporation (CBT) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) went up by 1.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.62. The company’s stock price has collected 0.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/01/22 that AMC, Alphabet, AT&T, Tesla, Moderna: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Cabot Corporation (NYSE :CBT) Right Now?

Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CBT is at 1.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Cabot Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $88.00, which is $20.25 above the current price. CBT currently public float of 55.92M and currently shorts hold a 1.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CBT was 355.19K shares.

CBT’s Market Performance

CBT stocks went up by 0.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.88% and a quarterly performance of 2.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.62% for Cabot Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.37% for CBT stocks with a simple moving average of -3.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBT stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CBT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CBT in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $90 based on the research report published on November 16th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CBT reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for CBT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 23rd, 2021.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to CBT, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on July 01st of the previous year.

CBT Trading at -5.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares sank -9.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBT rose by +0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.70. In addition, Cabot Corporation saw 19.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBT starting from Kalita Karen A, who sale 4,575 shares at the price of $78.13 back on Jun 06. After this action, Kalita Karen A now owns 25,874 shares of Cabot Corporation, valued at $357,449 using the latest closing price.

Kalkstein Hobart, the Senior Vice President of Cabot Corporation, sale 17,235 shares at $77.86 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Kalkstein Hobart is holding 52,785 shares at $1,341,986 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.24 for the present operating margin

+20.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cabot Corporation stands at +4.77. Equity return is now at value 23.50, with 5.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.