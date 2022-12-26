The Chart for ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) went up by 1.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $125.00. The company’s stock price has collected -4.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ :ARCB) Right Now?

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARCB is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for ArcBest Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $107.00, which is $35.48 above the current price. ARCB currently public float of 24.03M and currently shorts hold a 5.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARCB was 215.05K shares.

ARCB’s Market Performance

ARCB stocks went down by -4.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.54% and a quarterly performance of 1.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.35% for ArcBest Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.65% for ARCB stocks with a simple moving average of -8.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCB stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ARCB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ARCB in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $102 based on the research report published on June 28th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARCB reach a price target of $76. The rating they have provided for ARCB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 08th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to ARCB, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on June 22nd of the previous year.

ARCB Trading at -8.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares sank -11.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCB fell by -4.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.96. In addition, ArcBest Corporation saw -40.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARCB starting from Loe Daniel E, who sale 7,555 shares at the price of $81.14 back on Nov 10. After this action, Loe Daniel E now owns 26,615 shares of ArcBest Corporation, valued at $613,013 using the latest closing price.

MCREYNOLDS JUDY R, the Chairman, President & CEO of ArcBest Corporation, sale 25,000 shares at $88.77 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that MCREYNOLDS JUDY R is holding 55,060 shares at $2,219,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.82 for the present operating margin

+10.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for ArcBest Corporation stands at +5.36. Equity return is now at value 31.80, with 14.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.