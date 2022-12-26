SJW Group (SJW) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) went up by 1.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.33. The company’s stock price has collected 5.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SJW Group (NYSE :SJW) Right Now?

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SJW is at 0.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for SJW Group declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $81.40, which is -$0.35 below the current price. SJW currently public float of 26.84M and currently shorts hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SJW was 305.40K shares.

SJW’s Market Performance

SJW stocks went up by 5.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.01% and a quarterly performance of 36.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.27% for SJW Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.46% for SJW stocks with a simple moving average of 23.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SJW

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SJW reach a price target of $66, previously predicting the price at $67. The rating they have provided for SJW stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on June 02nd, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to SJW, setting the target price at $67 in the report published on May 02nd of the current year.

SJW Trading at 12.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SJW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +7.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SJW rose by +5.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.85. In addition, SJW Group saw 10.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SJW starting from Gere Andrew, who sale 830 shares at the price of $74.72 back on Nov 23. After this action, Gere Andrew now owns 0 shares of SJW Group, valued at $62,018 using the latest closing price.

Lynch James Patrick, the Chief Accounting Officer of SJW Group, sale 709 shares at $67.27 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Lynch James Patrick is holding 25,249 shares at $47,694 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SJW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.78 for the present operating margin

+27.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for SJW Group stands at +10.54. Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.