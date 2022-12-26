Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) went up by 0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $114.56. The company’s stock price has collected 5.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE :SSTK) Right Now?

Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SSTK is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Shutterstock Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $61.75, which is $9.32 above the current price. SSTK currently public float of 23.73M and currently shorts hold a 9.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SSTK was 325.03K shares.

SSTK’s Market Performance

SSTK stocks went up by 5.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.21% and a quarterly performance of 6.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.62% for Shutterstock Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.97% for SSTK stocks with a simple moving average of -14.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSTK

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to SSTK, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on July 28th of the current year.

SSTK Trading at 3.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares sank -0.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSTK rose by +5.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.41. In addition, Shutterstock Inc. saw -52.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSTK starting from Hennessy Paul J., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $56.47 back on Jun 10. After this action, Hennessy Paul J. now owns 31,134 shares of Shutterstock Inc., valued at $564,700 using the latest closing price.

Bigley Deirdre Mary, the Director of Shutterstock Inc., sale 426 shares at $60.59 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Bigley Deirdre Mary is holding 9,528 shares at $25,811 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.79 for the present operating margin

+63.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shutterstock Inc. stands at +11.88. Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 10.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.