RPM International Inc. (RPM) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) went up by 1.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $106.50. The company’s stock price has collected 0.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in RPM International Inc. (NYSE :RPM) Right Now?

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RPM is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for RPM International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $100.73, which is $0.92 above the current price. RPM currently public float of 127.50M and currently shorts hold a 1.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RPM was 625.14K shares.

RPM’s Market Performance

RPM stocks went up by 0.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.62% and a quarterly performance of 17.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.00% for RPM International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.12% for RPM stocks with a simple moving average of 12.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPM

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RPM reach a price target of $101, previously predicting the price at $105. The rating they have provided for RPM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to RPM, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on October 06th of the current year.

RPM Trading at 2.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares sank -3.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPM rose by +0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.78. In addition, RPM International Inc. saw -1.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPM starting from Ratajczak Matthew T, who sale 16,000 shares at the price of $99.79 back on Nov 10. After this action, Ratajczak Matthew T now owns 39,546 shares of RPM International Inc., valued at $1,596,640 using the latest closing price.

SULLIVAN FRANK C, the Chairman and CEO of RPM International Inc., sale 65,000 shares at $92.60 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that SULLIVAN FRANK C is holding 1,050,706 shares at $6,019,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.39 for the present operating margin

+36.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for RPM International Inc. stands at +7.27.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.