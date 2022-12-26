Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) went up by 0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $148.75. The company’s stock price has collected 3.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE :RGA) Right Now?

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RGA is at 0.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $150.69, which is $8.08 above the current price. RGA currently public float of 66.62M and currently shorts hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RGA was 472.65K shares.

RGA’s Market Performance

RGA stocks went up by 3.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.16% and a quarterly performance of 16.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.29% for Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.89% for RGA stocks with a simple moving average of 14.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGA stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for RGA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RGA in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $170 based on the research report published on December 06th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RGA reach a price target of $136. The rating they have provided for RGA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 31st, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to RGA, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on August 03rd of the current year.

RGA Trading at 1.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -0.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGA rose by +3.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.40. In addition, Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated saw 30.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGA starting from LARSON TODD C, who sale 2,729 shares at the price of $131.15 back on Aug 12. After this action, LARSON TODD C now owns 36,921 shares of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated, valued at $357,899 using the latest closing price.

Detrick Christine Rose, the Director of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated, sale 4,300 shares at $113.34 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Detrick Christine Rose is holding 1,618 shares at $487,369 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.94 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated stands at +3.71. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 0.70 for asset returns.