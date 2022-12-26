Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) went up by 0.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.87. The company’s stock price has collected 0.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE :RYN) Right Now?

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 61.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RYN is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Rayonier Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $36.67, which is $2.97 above the current price. RYN currently public float of 145.49M and currently shorts hold a 2.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RYN was 517.03K shares.

RYN’s Market Performance

RYN stocks went up by 0.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.73% and a quarterly performance of 10.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.35% for Rayonier Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.99% for RYN stocks with a simple moving average of -9.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYN

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RYN reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for RYN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 10th, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to RYN, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on March 27th of the previous year.

RYN Trading at -1.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -6.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYN rose by +0.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.62. In addition, Rayonier Inc. saw -16.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYN starting from Pyatt Shelby L, who sale 1,566 shares at the price of $34.43 back on Dec 15. After this action, Pyatt Shelby L now owns 37,307 shares of Rayonier Inc., valued at $53,917 using the latest closing price.

McHugh Mark, the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of Rayonier Inc., sale 7,470 shares at $38.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that McHugh Mark is holding 94,177 shares at $283,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.25 for the present operating margin

+50.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rayonier Inc. stands at +13.75. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 2.30 for asset returns.