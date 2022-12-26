Montauk Renewables Inc. (MNTK) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Montauk Renewables Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) went up by 2.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.78. The company’s stock price has collected -1.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Montauk Renewables Inc. (NASDAQ :MNTK) Right Now?

Montauk Renewables Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 45.74 x from its present earnings ratio.

MNTK currently public float of 40.79M and currently shorts hold a 13.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MNTK was 535.38K shares.

MNTK’s Market Performance

MNTK stocks went down by -1.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.08% and a quarterly performance of -34.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.91% for Montauk Renewables Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.89% for MNTK stocks with a simple moving average of -16.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNTK stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MNTK by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for MNTK in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $9 based on the research report published on December 14th of the current year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MNTK reach a price target of $17.50. The rating they have provided for MNTK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 19th, 2021.

MNTK Trading at -16.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.10%, as shares sank -13.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNTK fell by -1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.41. In addition, Montauk Renewables Inc. saw 8.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNTK starting from McClain Sean F, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $12.09 back on Nov 28. After this action, McClain Sean F now owns 757,989 shares of Montauk Renewables Inc., valued at $725,572 using the latest closing price.

Hill Scott E, the VP of Business Development of Montauk Renewables Inc., sale 104,147 shares at $12.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Hill Scott E is holding 620,460 shares at $1,253,398 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.07 for the present operating margin

+51.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Montauk Renewables Inc. stands at -3.06. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 11.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.