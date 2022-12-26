Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Parsons Corporation (PSN)

Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) went up by 0.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.15. The company’s stock price has collected -1.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Parsons Corporation (NYSE :PSN) Right Now?

Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 53.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PSN is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Parsons Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.00, which is $3.94 above the current price. PSN currently public float of 102.75M and currently shorts hold a 3.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PSN was 412.44K shares.

PSN’s Market Performance

PSN stocks went down by -1.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.14% and a quarterly performance of 17.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 36.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.01% for Parsons Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.36% for PSN stocks with a simple moving average of 10.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSN stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for PSN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PSN in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $50 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the current year 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to PSN, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on April 22nd of the current year.

PSN Trading at -1.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares sank -5.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSN fell by -1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.52. In addition, Parsons Corporation saw 36.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSN starting from Ball George L., who purchase 70,000 shares at the price of $41.50 back on Aug 05. After this action, Ball George L. now owns 122,857 shares of Parsons Corporation, valued at $2,905,000 using the latest closing price.

Ball George L., the Chief Financial Officer of Parsons Corporation, purchase 40,000 shares at $33.40 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25, which means that Ball George L. is holding 170,000 shares at $1,336,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.70 for the present operating margin

+23.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Parsons Corporation stands at +1.75. Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.