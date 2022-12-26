Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)

KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) went down by -2.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.43. The company’s stock price has collected -4.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/03/21 that Lyft, Las Vegas Sands, DraftKings: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ :KMPH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KMPH is at 2.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for KemPharm Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.25, which is $15.21 above the current price. KMPH currently public float of 30.28M and currently shorts hold a 5.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KMPH was 201.59K shares.

KMPH’s Market Performance

KMPH stocks went down by -4.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.92% and a quarterly performance of -24.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.37% for KemPharm Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.58% for KMPH stocks with a simple moving average of -16.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMPH stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for KMPH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KMPH in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $20 based on the research report published on November 17th of the current year 2022.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KMPH reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for KMPH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 15th, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to KMPH, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on January 31st of the current year.

KMPH Trading at -14.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares sank -9.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMPH fell by -4.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.57. In addition, KemPharm Inc. saw -50.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMPH starting from Clifton R. LaDuane, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $5.98 back on Sep 30. After this action, Clifton R. LaDuane now owns 8,109 shares of KemPharm Inc., valued at $5,981 using the latest closing price.

Mickle Travis C, the President & CEO of KemPharm Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $4.39 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Mickle Travis C is holding 11,034 shares at $43,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.98 for the present operating margin

+91.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for KemPharm Inc. stands at -29.86. Equity return is now at value -31.90, with -28.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 27.20.